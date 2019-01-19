Morocco here we come - Horncastle students are on their way!

First it was Croatia...now globetrotting students at Horncastle’s Banovallum School are plotting a trip to Morocco.

The school will be heading to North Africa for two weeks in July 2020.

They will go hiking in the Atlas mountains, work at a school in a deprived area, and go on a camel trek along the coast!

The first in a series of fundraisers for the trip will take place on Friday, January 25 with an inaugural Burns Supper in the School Hall - haggis, neeps, tatties and all,

While in Morocco, the students will be hiking the Amizmiz trail in the High Atlas mountain range, trekking through a vibrant and varied landscape, passing and staying in remote Berber villages.

While working at a school, they will be teaching basic English to pupils, playing sports and helping with classroom renovations.

Finally, the group will stay in Essaouira, a historic and beautiful fishing town.

They have chosen a camel trek, passing through forests and vast sand dunes.

The last day is spent in Marrakech where students will be able to haggle for souvenirs.

•Tickets for the Burns Supper (£10) are available from school reception or can be ordered at admin@banovallumschool.co.uk