More snow still forecast for Lincolnshire as Met Office weather warning extended until Saturday

The Met Office is still forecasting more snow for Lincolnshire this week with the yellow weather warning extended until Saturday..

A yellow weather warning for snow and wind remains in place throughout tonight, Tuesday February 27, tomorrow, Wednesday and is also in force on Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3.

Icy conditions at this hotel today

Parts of Lincolnshire still have a 60-80% chance of further snowfall between 6pm and 11pm tonight and between 11am and 1pm tomorrow, Wednesday February 28 according to Met Office forecasters.

While Thursday's forecast looks clear currently, there is a 50% chance of snow on Friday afternoon/evening and into Saturday morning, with temperatures remaining below zero throughout the week.

The Met Office warning reads: "There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.