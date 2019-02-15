More details come to light on 70-homes development in Horncastle

Developers are hoping that East Lindsey District Council will give final backing to plans for 70 new homes in Horncastle.

Brackenbury Trust, already gained outline approval for 75 properties on land to the west of Brackenbury Close, but has now confirmed it wants to build 25 houses, 17 bungalows, 10 pairs of semi-detached houses and two blocks of four flats on the site.

A report from CaSA Architects, on behalf of the applicant, details a number of changes to the original plans, including a shift of the layout and roads to the west to increase an area of public space to the east.

A total of 15 of the properties will be classed as ‘affordable’.

The report says the development will help with the ‘positive regeneration of an area which is currently vacant’.

It states: “The proposed development can deliver a great place to live through a successful integration with the existing rural built form and community while meeting local housing requirements.”