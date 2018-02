Money was taken from the till of a Horncastle shop today (Tuesday) while a shopkeeper was distracted.

The theft took place at Kemp’s Hardware Store in North Street between 11.55am and 12.05pm.

Police say the shopkeeper was distracted by an ‘unknown offender’ who had entered the shop.

Police are advising business owners in the town to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling the non-emergency number, 101.