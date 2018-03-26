Model opportunity at Hemingby

A hairstyling team is looking for four models to take part in an event at Hemingby next month.

Models must be 18 years of age or above, be quite small (to fit the costumes provided) and be willing to have their hair pre-lightened and vivid colour applied A patch test for this would be required at least 48 hours prior to the event.

There is no cash payment, but the models would be getting their hair done free and organisers will be providing food and drink.

The hairdressers are from the Affinage Salon Professional artistic team, ‘Colour Rebels’, and put these shows on all over the country and beyond, most recently in Rome.

To find out more, call 01507 578250 or email sharon@sharpedirect.uk