Missing man ‘may be in Louth’

Lincolnshire Police are requesting any sightings of Tony Pelton (50) who has been missing since last Thursday, June 28.

Police believe the 50-year-old Grimsby man may be in Louth, as he is believed to have travelled to Louth by bus on that date.

If you believe you know where he is, please contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - (remember to put Incident 464 of July 2 in the subject box).

• Call 101, quoting Incident 464 of July 2.

• Contact the independent charity Missing People, by calling or texting 116 000 or emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.