Missing man Lee Blendell has been found

Update: Lincolnshire Police have confirmed this morning (Wednesday) that missing 39-year-old Lee Blendell has now been found.

Original story: Tuesday

Lincolnshire Police are ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of missing man Lee Blendell from Lincoln - who may have travelled to Louth.

A police spokesman said: “The 39-year-old is from Lincoln, and has been missing since May 19. It is believed he may have travelled to Louth.

“He is described as wearing glasses, and may be wearing a beige jacket and a flat cap.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 318 of May 27, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same incident number.

“Alternatively, contact the missing persons charity on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk”