Missing: have you seen Marion

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to locate Marion Hanson who has been reported as missing from Navenby.

The 79-year-old was last seen in the High Street area of Navenby at around 9.50am today.

It is believed she may have caught the bus to Lincoln from a bus stop opposite the café in Navenby. Marion may have got off the bus at any location between Navenby and Lincoln.

She was wearing a dark green coat, green trousers and black shoes.

She was carrying a grey coloured handbag.

If you have seen Marion please call police on 101, quoting incident number 95 of March 5.