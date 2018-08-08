Minting motors garden party

The village of Minting will be immersed in displays of beautifully-restored vintage and classic cars in the Priory garden and motorbikes on show outside the newly open Sebastopol pub later this month.

Entrance is free, with discretionary donations to the Air Ambulance.

The target this year is to raise £1,500, with prizes for the best turned out cars and motorbikes.

Visitors to the event on August 27 can enjoy stalls, live music, vintage tea and cake and plenty of Pimms from 11am to 4pm.

More details from 01507 578483.