Ministry of Defence staff finally clear mustard gas site near Woodhall Spa

Staff from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) finally completed work today (Wednesday) to clear a site at the centre of a mustard gas incident near Woodhall Spa.

Specialist units from the Army cleared all traces of mustard gas - and other munitions - from woods at Roughton Moor.

The site of the mustard gas discovery last year. EMN-180516-153941001

It ends a safety saga stretching back months after the discovery of the mustard gas last October.

The contaminated material had been sent for analysis in MOD laboratories and officials stress it has been disposed of safely.

On-site security and fencing, which has been in place since the gas canisters were found, will now start to be removed.

Over the next few months, as part of wider site survey work, ELDC and other agencies may continue to work in the area.

Residents will be notified if land access is required as part of this work.

ELDC said: “We’re aware that this has been a prolonged operation and as such would like to thank people for their patience and co-operation through the process.”