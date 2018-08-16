‘Mindless’ vandalism at Horncastle playground condemned by ELDC

East Lindsey District Council has warned the provision of equipment in a popular children’s playground in Horncastle could be reviewed - if ‘mindless vandalism’ continues.

Residents had hit out after a slide was damaged at the playground between Prospect Street and Tesco car park.

Initially, there were complaints about the time it had taken for ELDC to repair the slide - and claims it was left in a dangerous condition while the rest of the playground remained open.

In a statment, ELDC said they hoped to repair the slide last Friday but revealed it was the second time in recent weeks that it had been damaged.

The council added that tape, warning people not to use the slide, had ‘been removed.’

ELDC’s Interim Operations Manager in Neighbourhood Services, David Roberts, said: “Following vandalism, we have been forced to close the slide and put signage up to advise people not to attempt to use it.

“Tape placed around the slide to prevent usage had to be replaced after someone removed it overnight.

“We are hoping the contractor will be able to undertake repairs to the slide tomorrow (Friday). However, if they are not able to attend, we will have to look at fencing it off.

“Sadly, this slide is subjected to regular misuse and is frequently damaged as a result – this is the second time in recent weeks there has been a need for repair.

“As well as being expensive to mend, it’s the school summer holidays when many young people want to be using it.

“Should this mindless vandalism continue, we will have to review the provision of the equipment to the play area.”

The park is popular with young families during the day but according to one resident, gangs of teenagers often gather at night.

The News was made aware of several posts on the Horncastle Community Facebook site, raising concerns about safety because of the length of time it taken ELDC to respond to reports about the damage.