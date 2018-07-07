Mid-summer bazaar in Brinkhill

A mid summer Bazaar is set to be held in Brinkhill - near the South Ormsby Estate - tomorrow (Sunday, July 8).

The event will be held at St Philip’s Church, in Brinkhill, from 2pm to 5pm.

There will be stalls inside and outside the church including bric-a-brac, plants and much more.

A raffle will also be held - with proceeds going towards the Brinkhill Craft Group’s wall hanging project.

Refreshments will be served, and there will be both indoor and outdoor seating.

Proceeds from refreshments will be donated to St Philip’s Church.

There is no admission fee, and all are welcome to attend.