Message in a Wallet scheme launches in Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa Lions have launched their Message in a Wallet scheme at the Boots branch in Woodhall Spa.

This scheme, along with Message in a Bottle, aims to enable important medical information to be passed on to emergency services.

Both are available free of charge at Boots or through any member of the Woodhall Spa Lions Club.

Pictured are, from left, Norman Barker Woodhall spa Lions President, Sophie Sleaford Boots Store Manager, Susan Riley Pharmacist, John Ginty Lions Vice-President and Lion Sarah Wilkinson.