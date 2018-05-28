Memorial bench for dedicated Coningsby Lion

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions have dedicated a memorial bench to a loyal member of their club.

The bench is in memory of Lion Carol Bryant, who died recently, and was unveiled at the Lions Den in Silver Street, Coningsby on the same day as the recent plant sale.

Carol was a popular lady in the village and had spent many years as a youth worker, when the Lions Den was known as Youthworx.

She was also an extremely active Lion, never letting her health issues get in the way of serving her local community.