Meetings could hold the key to highways issues in Horncastle

A series of top level meetings will be held in the New Year in an attempt to resolve long-standing highways issues in the Horncastle area.

The town’s county councillor Bill Aron has revealed he has arranged to meet MP Victoria Atkins for an update on plans for a long-awaited bypass.

In addition, Coun Aron revealed Coun Richard Davies - Executive Member for Highways at the County Council - is hoping to agree a date for a meeting in January.

It follows calls from prominent Horncastle businessman Patrick Cordingley.

Mr Cordingley, who is chairman of Chattertons,has slammed the County Council over the on-going Boston Road traffic light saga.

He has called on the authority to end years of misery caused by the lights at the junction of the Boston Road/South Street, the A158 and the Bull Ring.

Mr Cordingley says notorious delays are costing the town thousands of pounds in potential revenue and investment.

Earlier this month, Mr Cordingley told the News he had ‘given up’ on meeting Coun Davies, despite submitting numerous requests.

But speaking at this month’s town council meeting, Coun Aron said Coun Davies was trying to find a free date in January.

Coun Aron also confirmed highways officials would visit Horncastle in February to discuss highways issues.

That meeting will take place before a major improvement programme on Boston - Road which has sparked fears about further delays and the use of residential streets as ‘rat runs’.

Coun Aron said he already had an ‘A4 sheet’ of topics to put to officials.

He told town councillors he was happy to bring up any other issues.

Regarding the meeting with Ms Atkins, Coun Aron said it was important to check on any progress regarding a bypass.

Ms Atkins has thrown her weight behind the campaign and has been pressing the Government to commit funding for the project.

Ironically, Mr Cordingley - and many residents - still doubt whether the bypass will go ahead and have called for other measures to be considered.