Meeting could put an end to school parking issue in town

A meeting will be held within the next two weeks in an attempt to finally solve parking issues outside two of Horncastle’s schools.

There have been long-standing concerns in Stanhope Road and Bowl Alley Lane, caused by people either dropping off or picking up children from the town’s Primary School and St Lawrence School.

In addition, residents have complained that vehicles parked on Louth Road at the start and end of the school day are also leading to problems.

Horncastle’s county councillor Bill Aron said Highways officials and the police were aware of the situation and confirmed he had arranged a site meeting.

Coun Aron said: “Highways and our police are aware of this problem and they have been monitoring it.

“I have arranged a further site meeting and will report back to the Town Council in due course.”

According to residents, the parking issue is particularly bad during the winter - and in poor weather.

One Stanhope Road resident - who did not want to be named - said: “If it’s cold, or raining, you can rely on the fact there will be double the number of cars.

“They park on both sides of the road so it’s difficult for other vehicles to pass through.

“It’s difficult for HGVs and you worry what would happen in an emergency,

“The people parking don’t care. They block drives and footpaths.

“Some of them could probably walk to school quicker.”

The issue of parking has been discussed at several town council meetings.

Apart from access issues, Coun David Roark said school vehicles parking all day on the Tudor Park estate were make life a nightmare for homeowners.

Police and traffic enforcement officers say they regularly patrol Stanhope Road and Bowl Alley Lane at problem times.