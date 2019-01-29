Mayor’s plea to businesses

Businesses in Horncastle have been urged to join an organisation amid a warning it could fold - without renewed interest.

‘Horncastle Together’ is made of representatives from the town council, businesses, and other groups and organisations.

It aims to promote the town and make it more appealing to visitors and residents.

However, Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge said recent attendances were disappointing.

Coun Burbidge confirmed representatives from the organisation were actively encouraging more businesses to come forward.

He said: “We need more interest.

“ It is disappointing we do not get ideas of how things are going in the town.

“We will have to consider whether to have meetings - or not as frequently.