Mayor’s Christmas message plots way ahead

The Mayor of Horncastle has called on the town, district and county councils and businesses to work together to ensure the town continues to grow and prosper.

In his Christmas message, Coun Brian Burbidge describes Horncastle as a ‘great place to live’ but warns the town faces ‘new challenges’ with 850 homes due to be built.

Coun Burbidge says: “Horncastle continues to be a great place to live, work and visit and it is a great privilege to be Mayor and represent both the Town Council and the town at many different events.

“Throughout 2017, there have been many activities organised by local groups and organisations that have helped boost our economy and make the town an enjoyable experience for residents and visitors.

“Some highlights of my time in office have included being invited to be present at events celebrating the achievements of students at both of our excellent senior schools, attending the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue long service awards, celebrating the Horncastle Lions 40th anniversary charter and launching the Horncastle Matters Community magazine,

“As 2018 begins, I will continue to promote Horncastle, its businesses, organisations and residents to the best of my ability.”

Coun Burbidge goes on to pay tribute to the many people who have helped make Horncastle ‘the town it is today.’

Loooking to the immeidate future, he adds: “With currently some 850 new homes to be built, there will be a new challenge to face and some things will have to change.

He added: “With those changes the Town Council must work together with the District Council, the County Council and businesses to help Horncastle grow and prosper into the future.”

Concluding his message, Coun Burbidge said that Christmas and New Year is the perfect opportunity to carry out a spontaneous act of kindness.