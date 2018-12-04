Market all set to serve up a really merry Christmas in Horncastle

Horncastle’s Christmas Market is all set to be bigger than ever this year with more than 100 stalls already booked.

For the second year running, the event - on Sunday, December 9 - has been boosted by East Lindsey District Council allowing free parking.

Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge, who chairs the organising committee, said it promised to be a ‘great day.’

He admitted ‘all’ organisers needed now was decent weather.

Coun Burbidge thanked ELDC and added: “A lot of hard work goes into organising the market but the support we’ve had this year has been absolutely fantastic.

“We’ve well over 100 stalls booked, the shops will be open and there will be entertainment and live music.

“All we need is some decent weather but that’s one thing we don’t have any control over.”

The event traditionally attracts thousands of visitors although clashes with other markets in recent years have been an issue.

Horncastle , though, appears to have stolen a march on many of its rivals and Coun Burbidge admitted the attraction of free parking was a major boost.

He confirmed the Community Centre had been fully booked while another highlight promises to be a Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s Church.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Rural Economy and Market Towns, Coun Adam Grist, said: “The festive period is such an important time for our High Street retailers.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to support the request for free parking.

“Hopefully the Christmas Market will be tremendous success.”