Manor House ideal setting for Friends of St Mary’s fundraiser

The Manor House garden was the perfect setting for a traditional garden party organised by the friends of St Mary’s Church.

The event featured displays on a history theme, including historic bicycles together with the History Society highlighting the Roman Wall funding appeal.

Summer Garden Party at The Manor House, Horncastle. Kayleigh Bernard 9 and Jonnie Duncan. Splat the Rat. EMN-180625-071156001

Visitors were also able to see part of the Roman wall close up as it sits within the garden.

Other activities included the Julie Deane School of dancing and the Horncastle junior brass band, which everyone enjoyed.

Friends chairman Paul Scott said: “We had a super day.

“The Manor House gardens were magnificent and our thanks go to Marilyn and Michael Hieatt for hosting us.

Summer Garden Party at The Manor House, Horncastle. Elea Searle-Catton 8. EMN-180625-071206001

“We raised just over £1,000, which the Friends of St Mary’s Church will use towards the upkeep of our beautiful building.”