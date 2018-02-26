Man saved by drone is ‘reported for summons’ for alleged drink-driving

The man whose life was potentially saved by a police drone at the weekend, following a single-vehicle collision in Ludborough, has been reported for summons for allegedly being over the drink-drive limit and having no insurance.

As reported previously, the man was found ‘unresponsive and hypothermic’ in a ditch around 500 feet away from the scene of the collision in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital and has since been released with minor injuries.

This morning (Monday), a police spokesman said: “The man found has been reported for summons for being over the proscribed alcohol limit and having no insurance.

“He is 28-year-old Liam Collins of Torrington Street, Grimsby.”

• More on this story as we have it.