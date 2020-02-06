Man caught drink-driving TWICE in half an hour

A lorry driver from Tattershall has been convicted of drink-driving twice within half an hour.

Andrius Davydovas, 31, of Sleaford Road, admitted to being twice the alcohol limit on a motorbike and then a car.

Davydovas was videoed by a member of the public after falling off a Honda CBR600 bike and damaging it.

Soon afterwards, he returned to the scene to collect a wing mirror and again was filmed.

Prosecutor Nick Todd told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 5) that it was a “somewhat unusual case” which unfolded on August 25 last year.

He said: “Mr Davydovas drove two vehicles on the same occasion while over the limit.

“At one minute past midnight he rode his Honda on Sleaford Road, Tattershall, and came off the bike.

“One of the householders nearby saw that and recorded it on their mobile phone and was able to take the registration of the bike.

“Mr Davydovas left the scene but returned a short time later, this time in a car apparently to pick up bits of the bike.

“Again that same householder recorded the registration number of the Volvo.

“The householder formed the opinion that the rider - and indeed driver - were in drink.”

Police attended Davydovas’ home address and found him in the back garden with another male.

It was just after half past midnight when he failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

In custody, he blew 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

In mitigation, solicitor Beris Brickles said Davydovas - an HGV driver for the Lincoln depot of a national bakery - had been in the UK for 13 years and was a man of previous good character.

He told the court the offences happened after a barbecue, and the defendant had been showing the bike to a friend.

Mr Brickles said: “One thing led to another as often happens when drink is involved.

“Although there are two offences, this is a continuation of the same incident.

“If he had driven the same vehicle, he would be facing one charge rather than two.”

Mr Brickles said it was a “foolish and stupid decision” which his client deeply regretted, and he would lose his job as a result of the conviction.

For each charge, Davydovas was disqualified from driving for 20 months, to run concurrently.

He was also fined £583 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £58 victim surcharge.