Make a splash at Jubilee Park this Easter

Final preparations are underway for the reopening of one of the area’s most popular attractions.

Jubilee Park pool, in Woodhall Spa, opens this Friday, March 30, with a free swim day on Tuesday, April 3.

It is adult-only swimming between 6.30am and 9am, and all are welcome to have a splash between noon and 7pm.

A spokesman from Jubilee Park swimming pool said: “The pool will be a luxurious 29°C (86°F) and hot showers and heated changing rooms will make up for any chill in the weather.”

