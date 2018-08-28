Maintenance contracts are available in Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa Parish Council has released details of three grounds maintenance contracts which are available.

Work on all three projects must start by Monday, October 1.

The contracts available are Long Avenue public footpath, Chapman’s Corner and St Andrew’s closed churchyard.

The contracts will run from October 1 2018 to March 1, 2019.

Contractors are invited to apply for individual projects or they can also apply for all three.

All quotes must be at the council office no later than Thursday, September 13.

For full tender specifications and to arrange a site visit, please contact Joann Greer, the parish clerk.

To find out more, visit the council offices in Stanhope Avenue, Woodhall Spa, call 01526 352461 or email parish.clerk@woodhallspaparishcouncil.org

You can also find out more by visiting www.woodhallspaparishcouncil.org