Mad Jack’s back at Horncastle Beer Festival

Singing Windwill, Mad Jack and Betty Stoggs will all be in demand in Horncastle this weekend...so it can only mean one thing!

The town’s annual beer festival is back and now in its eighth year, it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

More than 20 beers, ciders and perries will be on offer, along with a selection of wines.

Doors will open on Friday (August 24) at 4pm while the fun will continue on Saturday from noon until late.

The event - one of the most popular in the town’s calendar - regularly attracts hundreds of people.

Held at the sports ground off Coronation Walk, the festival raises funds for the town’s cricket and squash clubs.

Joint organiser Tim Verdon said: “A lot of hard work has gone into putting together this year’s festival and we are hoping people will support it.

“The beers are from a variety of places and represent the different styles available in the UK.

“Our particular thanks go to ‘Small Beer’ for providing many of the ales and to Tony Pygott of the ‘Eight Sail Brewery’ in Heckington for helping us source plenty of beers from small micro’ brewers - and sorting the cooling of the casks.

“Thanks also to our sponsors whose generosity continues to make the festival a worthwile venture for the two clubs also involved - and to all the volunteers.”

There are plenty of attractions to keep people entertained - apart from the beer.There will be live music both days with ‘Itchy Fingers’ performing on Friday night and the ‘Manipulators’ on Saturday.

‘Live’ cricket on Friday will feature the final of the Horncastle midweek competition (6pm) and Saturday afternoon a clash between Horncastle and Louth.