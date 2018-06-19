Macmillan specialists to offer free advice in Horncastle

Free cancer information and support will be available in Horncastle next Thursday (June 21).

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be based in the town’s Market Place from 9-4pm.

Cancer information specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide support.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether they are living with cancer, or caring for someone who is.

This summer, Macmillan will be raising awareness of sun safety and encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of skin cancer.

There are two main types of skin cancer: non melanoma and melanoma.

Around 136,000 cases of non melanoma skin cancer are diagnosed in the UK each year which makes it the most common type of cancer by far.

It is unlikely to spread, very treatable and the earlier it is diagnosed the easier it is to treat.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK.

Around 15,400 people are diagnosed with melanoma in the UK each year.

It is more common in people with fairer or freckly skin.

Around 27% of new cases occur in people aged 75 and over.

Most skin cancers are caused by exposure to the sun.

This may be long term exposure, or short periods of intense sun exposure and burning.

Using sunbeds can also increase the risk.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference.”