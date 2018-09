Organisers of a successful coffee morning in Wragby Methodist Church recently were delighted to raise £420 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pictured are, from left, Mo Fricke, Kath Edmondson, Ann Lambert, Michael Bradley, Sue Johnson and Barbara Bradley.

The charity’s World Biggest Coffee Morning event is scheduled for this Friday, September 28. If you are taking part, why not send us in some pictures and a report to show what you have been up to?

Email them to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk