Mablethorpe Brownies support the Food Larder

The girls from 1st Mablethorpe Brownies have raised £160 to buy supplies for the local Food Larder.

The cash was raised by filling Smartie tubes with loose change, emptying money boxes and a few donations.

During their last meeting the Unit went shopping to buy food essentials and some gifts which were delivered by two Leaders and four Brownies.

Leaders Jean Shapcott (Eagle Owl) and Patricia Wilkins (Brown Owl) are pictured with Brownies Abigail Harriman, Skye Rowan, Summer Masefield and Ruby Masefield.