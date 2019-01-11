Lunchtime revelry for Kirby on Bain school

Pupils, staff and governors of Kirkby on Bain School were invited to a full Christmas lunch at Coningsby Community Hall by the parents to round off the term.

This has been a tradition for more than 30 years and is something everyone involved looks forward to.

Paul and Joanne Brewster, supported by a group of parents, had prepared the full Christmas lunch for the children and adults to enjoy.

This was followed by musical entertainment provided by the children and some staff to thank those who had helped to cook and serve the food.

The children were then taken back to school with a variety of treats.

All those who had helped at the event were then able to sit down and enjoy their lunch.

Plans are already in place for the 2019 event, which will take place just before the children break up.