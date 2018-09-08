Louth Tractors is on the lookout for new workers to join team

Machinery dealer Louth Tractors is on the hunt for new sales and servicing professionals to join its team on the Fairfield Industrial Estate.

The business - which is the area’s leading supplier of new and used tractors, mowers and farm machinery - has a number of new roles now open for applications, including agricultural sales positions and servicing roles in agricultural and garden machinery.

The jobs will be based in Louth and will involve working with the manufacturers Case IH, Krone, Ovlac, Alpego SUMO and more.

Gary Rance, general manager for Louth Tractors, said: “We’re looking for passionate, talented people to join us.

“We’re all about machinery, from selling the latest combines and tractors with the latest technology to keeping our customers’ ploughs, drills, mowers, balers or spreaders running smoothly year after year.

“Our team has farming machinery at its core and above all else we care about our customers.”

Mr Rance added: “If this sounds like you or someone you know, get in touch.”

For more details visit www.louthtractors.co.uk/latest-news/careers/ or call 01507 605441.