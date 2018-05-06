Louth’s Scout Hut plans move closer to becoming reality

Exciting plans for a new Scout Hut at the Charles Street Recreation Ground in Louth have taken a big step forward, following the submission of the planning application and support from town councillors and residents.

The application proposed the “erection of a detached building to be used by Scouts and recreation use, to include the siting of one storage container, on site of existing pavilion which is to be removed.”

As reported previously, the Scouts have not had a permanent home in the town since their Scout Hut in Thames Street was sold in 2011 due to subsidence.

According to Scout leaders, this led to ‘fragmentation’ of local Scout groups, who had to meet in different venues such as Park Avenue and the Nichol Hill Methodist Church.

A planning statement, submitted by Lincs Design Consultancy on behalf of the applicants, states: “Scouting in Louth is enjoyed by over 100 young people from the age of six through to 18.

“Unfortunately, the rented nature of the separate accommodation limits the range of activities that each group can offer, and young people being able to have a meeting place to ‘call their own’.”

Adrian Beech, chairman of the Louth Scout Community Centre Project, said: “The planning application going in was a real sign of how committed the Scouts in Louth are to Charles Street, and how much we look forward to making it our new home.

“It is a great opportunity for the Scouts, but is also secures the future of the site in the long term. Currently it is very run down, and regularly trashed by vandals.

“We look forward to making the site safe, secure and a really vibrant community hub that all is used and loved by the whole community.”

• A ‘launch day’ on May 12 will see Scouts, Beavers and Cubs take part in sponsored walks, from Charles Street.

Bacon butties and hot drinks will be available from 10am. Members of the public are invited to attend and find out more about the plans.