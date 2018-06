The Louth Run for Life committee are holding their next sign-up for this year’s event tomorrow, (Tuesday, June 5), at the Meridian Leisure Centre.

It will be held from 4-8pm. Come along and sign up to this great community event and help raise vital money for Cancer Research UK.

The main event, open to men, women and children is taking place later on this month on Sunday, June 24.

If you haven’t already signed up, then now is the time to do it.