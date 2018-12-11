Louth murder trial (Dec 11): Jury hears 999 call

A 999 call which recorded the last moments of Louth woman Marie Gibson was today (Tuesday) played to the jury at Lincoln Crown Court.

Jurors were given headphones to listen to an enhanced recording of the call made from Ms Gibson’s mobile phone as she was attacked in her own home by her partner Shane Murphy.

Scientist Dr Philip Harrison, who produced the enhanced recording, explained to the jury that the indistinct speech on the call was partly due to the people speaking being at varying distances from the mouthpiece of the phone.

During the one minute 46 seconds call, which was played to the jury three times, Murphy is heard to say: “I’m going to kill you”.

Dr Harrison said he was also able to recognise a number of impact noises and the sound of a mirror being broken.

He told the jury: “The main issues in deciphering the speech and content at the caller’s end of the line are the varying distances from the mouthpiece of the telephone.

“A lot of the screaming is overlapped with other speaking or screaming. There was screaming at numerous instances which seemed to be from the woman. You cannot produce a complete definitive transcript.”

Dr Harrison said that after Murphy said “I’m going to kill you”, a number of ‘relatively loud’ impacts followed.

He said there was a series of impacts and that, during that series, the man said expletives.

He told the jury that a single impact sound was followed five impacts and those were followed by a further seven impacts.

At that point of the trial, Murphy jumped out of his seat in the dock and was led away.

After a short adjournment, Judge John Pini QC told the jury: “You all saw that Mr Murphy clearly got very upset. That is not at all surprising given the nature of the allegation and what we have all been listening to. Please don’t hold the fact that Mr Murphy got upset against him.”

The trial was then adjourned until tomorrow (Wednesday).

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard that Marie Gibson, 35, was savagely beaten to death by Murphy in the front room of her home in Lacey Gardens, Louth.

Michael Auty QC, prosecuting, said that Marie, who weighed just seven stones, died as a result of horrific injuries caused by being beaten with a baseball bat, kicked, and stabbed with a shard of glass. Her injuries were so severe that her face was ‘unrecognisable’.

Murphy, 28, of Little Lane, Louth, denies the murder of Marie Gibson on June 9 this year.

The jury has been told that he accepts killing her but says his responsibility for doing so was diminished by a mental health condition he had at the time.

The trial continues.