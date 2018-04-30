Louth man jailed after causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A 21-year-old man from Louth has been sentenced to two years in prison after causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

James Ian Hanley was recently sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court, following his guilty plea to the charge.

The court heard that, on July 17 last year, Hanley was overtaking vehicles and narrowly avoided head on collisions as he drove on the A16.

Just south of Burwell, he collided with an ambulance - causing serious injuries to the driver and passenger.

In addition to the two year custodial sentence, Hanley was disqualified from driving for four years.

Following sentencing, Sergeant Mike Templeman said: “This is a really positive result that highlights the seriousness of dangerous driving and the subsequent consequences.

“This could easily have been a fatality due to the manner of Hanley’s poor driving standard on the July 17, 2017.

“Hopefully this will send a clear message out that Lincolnshire Police and the courts will take all allegations of dangerous driving seriously.”