Louth man arrested after ‘vigilante’ confrontation

A Louth man was arrested under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 yesterday (Sunday) following a confrontation with a group of self-proclaimed ‘predator hunters’.

This morning (Monday), Lincolnshire Police confirmed: “We were called to an address in Louth Town and arrested one man under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. This man has since been bailed pending further investigations.

“Due to the sensitivity of this enquiry, we will not release any more detail at this stage.”

The statement from Lincolnshire Police follows a video being shared on social media by a group of self-proclaimed ‘predator hunters’.

The video appeared to show the group confronting the man with ‘evidence’ of his alleged crimes, before the police arrived at the property.

The video has since been deleted by the group while the police carry out their investigations.

• For legal reasons, The Leader will not be identifying the suspect, or sharing the video, while the police investigation is underway.