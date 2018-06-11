Louth man appears in court over Marie Gibson murder charge

A Louth man has today (Monday) appeared before magistrates charged with the murder of his partner at her home on Saturday (June 9).

Shane Murphy, 27, of Little Lane, is accused of the murder of Marie Gibson, 35, on Saturday.

The body of Marie, who has a young daughter, was discovered after police were called to her home in Lacey Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

This morning, Murphy appeared in the dock at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court wearing a grey short-sleeved t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address during the three minute hearing.

District Judge Peter Veits remanded Murphy in custody to appear before Lincoln Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).