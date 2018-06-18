Louth & Horncastle amongst ‘top 10’ areas supporting House of Lords abolition

Louth and Horncastle has the sixth-highest number of constituents supporting a petition calling for a referendum on the abolition of the House of Lords, which is set to be debated in Parliament this afternoon (Monday).

Over 169,000 people across the UK have signed the petition, which states: “The House of Lords is a place of patronage where unelected and unaccountable individuals hold a disproportionate amount of influence and power which can be used to frustrate the elected representatives of the people.

More than 460 of the signatures are from the Louth and Horncastle constituency, making it the sixth-highest constituency in terms of support for the petition.

As the petition has exceeded 100,000 signatures, it will now be debated in the House of Commons.

The debate will start today (Monday) at 4.30pm, and will be opened by Paul Scully MP, a member of the Petitions Committee.

In response to the petition, the Government said it was ‘committed to ensuring that the House of Lords continues to fulfil its constitutional role as a revising and scrutinising chamber which respects the primacy of the House of Commons’.

Today’s debate will provide an opportunity for MPs to question a Government Minister directly about the topic.

Find the petition at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/209433 and watch this afternoon’s debate live at https://parliamentlive.tv/Commons.