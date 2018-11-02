Louth fire crew warns against attaching objects to fireworks

The team at Louth Fire Station has warned residents not to attach objects to fireworks - after discovering ‘Superman’ attached to a firework in their drill yard.

Yesterday evening (Thursday), the fire crew shared the picture above and tweeted: “What are the chances of this landing in our drill yard?

“Attaching objects to a firework can alter its path and potentially cause an injury or fire.

“If this is yours, please collect Superman from the station.”

The tweet also advised that residents can visit the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue website for further safety information.

