A Louth business, Howdens Joinery, has donated a £500 cheque towards a life-changing operation for Leonie Hadley-Wilkinson, the young girl with cerebral palsy.

As reported previously, surgery and aftercare to give Leonie a better quality of life will cost £35,000 overall, and over £3,000 has already been raised.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leonie-hadley-wilkinson to donate.