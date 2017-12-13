Louth-based charity’s plea for gifts for homeless men

East Coast Homeless Outreach (ECHO) is asking the public for their support in helping the homeless this Christmas.

Julie Speed, speaking on behalf of the charity, said: “It’s been a difficult year for many, and with the loss of so much of the land they used for storage, so it has proved for ECHO.

“Our usual shoe box gifts have had to be dropped this year, but we are still aiming to give everyone of the street kitchen users a gift when they come for their Christmas Dinner (this year being served on December 23 and Christmas Day).

“We would particularly like gifts for men such as socks, gloves, scarves, toiletries (no aftershave thanks), puzzle books, as well as the ever-welcome chocolate bars. It would be great if these were wrapped (not chocolate bars), but we can sort that if necessary.

“We are based at the old Railway Signal Box in Keddington Road, and there is someone there most all of the time.

“Finally, we would like to say a massive thank you and send the very best of the season’s greetings to all the wonderful people who have supported us throughout the year and shown such fantastic community spirit.”

• Call ECHO on 01507 824342 (landline) or 07577 568740 (mobile) for further details.