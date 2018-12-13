Louth bands unite to support James’s cancer battle

A local band will put on a special fundraising concert this weekend in support of their 33-year-old bandmate who is battling cancer.

Louth band ‘The Limit’ has announced they will host a ‘Charity Jam Night’ in Cobbles Bar in New Street, Louth, this Saturday (December 15) from 8.30pm until late.

The Limit

The band is raising money for the ‘Hope For Tomorrow’ a mobile cancer unit charity, which provides local cancer therapy for patients in Louth who would otherwise have to travel to Lincoln or further afield. The mobile unit is fully funded by donations.

The Limit is a Louth-based band that was formed many years ago, with members that have performed in the area together since the early 2000s.

Having not gigged for over three years, the band received the devastating news earlier this year that one of their members, James (33), had been diagnosed with testicular cancer, which had already spread.

The Limit members felt that while there was little that can be said to make the situation better, to bring something positive to their friend, who is someone that has dedicated his entire life to helping others in unfortunate situations, they could form a plan to raise money for a chosen charity – and in the hope he would be well enough to play.

The Limit and Friends Charity Jam Night will feature four amazing local acts.

Local singer Megan Barrett with guitarist Luke Boswell will perform a plethora of acoustic covers, and they will be followed by local electric-acoustic trio Zephrine – a group of three local ladies with a growing collection of original songs.

Dukes De Luda will offer a different dimension to the night, as this acousto-electric rock band have a wide range of original songs to rock out to.

Finally, The Limit will perform a bumper set of an eclectic mix of popular covers from James Brown to the B-52s, to Guns N’ Roses, and everything in between.

The Limit has two stand-in singers for the night, and all acts are performing to raise money for James’ chosen charity.

Entry is free on the night, and it promises to be a fantastic evening of great entertainment for a worthy cause.

Jennifer, drummer with The Limit, said “If we can raise enough money so that one local person has a less stressful time whilst being treated for this terrible disease – in a time of such uncertainty and difficulty, knowing they don’t have to travel further afield, away from their family, and with the associated travel costs involved - then this evening will be worth the effort.

“We wanted to give back somehow and to provide something for James to look forward to while he was undergoing treatment earlier this year.

“He loves playing live, and we are so happy that he will be well enough to play on the night. He is one of life’s special people – a wonderful human, who has done so much for others.

“Getting a band night together has been a lot of fun; we want to say thanks to Cobbles Bar and the other acts for joining us in our fundraising quest and we can’t wait just to play some music!”