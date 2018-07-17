‘Lost in space’ Bakewell Pudding found in Donington on Bain

A Bakewell Pudding that went missing after being ‘lost in space’ above Lincolnshire has reportedly been found in Donington on Bain over the weekend.

The dessert went missing over Saxilby, near Lincoln, at more than 50,000ft after being attached to a high-altitude balloon and launched into the stratosphere by pupils at S. Anselm’s School in Bakewell, Derbyshire, on Monday June 18.

The dessert’s intended destination was Maltby in the Lincolnshire Wolds, but after communication was lost between the school and the balloon, nobody was quite sure if - and where - the tasty treat would end up being found.

The dramatic incident went ‘viral’ online, with the likes of Stephen Fry and Jeremy Vine tweeting about it.

This afternoon (Tuesday), after the Bakewell Pudding had been found, astronaut Tim Peake joined in the fun and joked: “I wondered where that order had got to...”

The project was part of the school’s campaign to raise money for the Guides Dogs charity, which has raised over £2,000 so far.

The Bakewell Pudding before take-off.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sanselmsballoonlaunchyear4 to find out more and make a donation.