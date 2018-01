Spring is certainly around the corner as lambing is under way.

These two little balls of fluff were the first lambs to be born into the Risby flock of Lincoln Longwools this year.

The picture, provided by owner Louise Fairburn, shows the oldest and the newest addition - Risby Moonlight and her two newborn lambs, who are yet to be named.

Work is far from over, as they are lambing 50 ewes and are expecting the arrival of around 70 lambs.