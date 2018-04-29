Local plan is set to be rolled out

East Lindsey District Council’s long-awaited and much delayed Local Plan should finally be in operation by the end of the summer.

That is the re-assuring message from ELDC leader, Councillor Craig Leyland.

The plan is perhaps the most important document drawn up by the Council for many years, and will guide all growth and development in East Lindsey up to 2031.

In particular, it will identify sites which can be developed in individual communities - ranging from towns like Horncastle and Louth, to small villages.

It will also determine how many new homes can be built in individual communities.

That will make it more difficult for developers to build on sites not included.

Coun Leyland confirmed a Government inspector had studied the plan and recommended a few ‘minor tweaks.’

He said the changes had been made and the completed document will go before a full meeting of ELDC for approval. Full implementation will follow.

Coun Leyland revealed there would be a five year review built into the plan. He said one area ELDC was keen to look at again was easing a restriction on building ‘marketable housing’ on the coast - because of a perceived flood risk.