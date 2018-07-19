Local Plan adopted by East Lindsey District Council

East Lindsey District Council’s Local Plan has now been formally adopted by the Council.

The Plan was accepted by the Government’s Planning Inspectorate earlier in the year, and was adopted at the full Council meeting yesterday evening (July 18).

The Local Plan sets out how the area will respond to an increasing population and changes in lifestyle, as well as ensuring that housing, employment land, schools, shops and other facilities are provided for, while preserving and enhancing what is special about the district.

After a lengthy public examination on the Local Plan with two Inspectors from the Planning Inspectorate last year, the Council carried out a final public consultation on the main modifications to the plan from January 5 to February 16 this year.

The Inspectors received the results of that consultation and have now produced their final report, which means that the Local Plan now carries full weight in the planning decision process.

Portfolio Holder for Planning, Councillor Tom Ashton, said: “I’d like to thank all those involved in getting the Local Plan to this stage, our residents, parish councils, our Planning team at East Lindsey District Council, all those that responded to the public consultations.

“I’d also like to thank the Planning Inspectorate for their critical challenge throughout the process. I’m happy that we now have a document that demonstrates that we are open for business whilst protecting the landscapes we care about.”

• The Local Plan is available to view online here: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/8934/Definitive-Local-Plan-2011-2031