LIVES set to get a boost from action man Nick

A year of challenges and fundraising activities are on the agenda for the Chief Executive of LACE Housing, in aid of the first responder charity LIVES.

To celebrate his 50th year, Nick Chambers (49) will be taking on 50 challenges – some of which are in support of Horncastle based LIVES and the lifeboat based at RNLI Skegness.

During 2018, Nick will be getting involved in a mixture of team and solo pursuits, including running the City of Lincoln 10K, cycling 50 miles from Lincoln to Skegness, taking on an RNLI drill and volunteering for a day at St Barnabas Hospice.

Nick said: “Each year LACE Housing selects a charity of the year to fund raise for.

“Over the last two years, we’re raised more than £9,475 for a number of charities including Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation (NSIF) and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

“As a charitable organisation itself, LACE Housing often works with a number of charities and third sector organisations and we’re keen to support those around us as much as we can.

“I’ve always been impressed by the dedication and passion of the team at LIVES who respond to emergency call outs in Lincolnshire, whatever the weather. When we came to choose our charity of the year for 2018, LIVES was a clear winner.”

All the funds raised throughout the year will be formally handed over to LIVES during the annual LACE Housing presentation and awards evening in November.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised as LACE Housing’s charity of the year.

“Every year we need to raise more than £1 million from public donations to keep our volunteers on the road, so that they can be there for their neighbours when they’re needed the most.

“We’ve saved thousands of lives in our community, but we need support from individuals, businesses and community groups to save thousands more. I take my hat off to Nick.”

•To donate to Nick 50 challenge campaign visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lace-housing1