Lions take on The Hooded Robin at Tattershall

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions recently performed the Hooded Robin in Tattershall Village Hall.

Lions and Leos took to the stage and brought the story to life in their own inimitable way.

The Baddie, the Baron, Maid Marion and Rodney EMN-180219-080133001

There was intrigue, romance, comedy and more than a few surprises lurking behind the trees as Robin sought to win his fair Marion.

Baron Blatherwick, Marion’s Father, owned a Helium Balloon factory, which was running at a loss.

He owed the Sheriff 650 goats (actually groats) and was forced to arrange a rigged competition, which the Sheriff would win, for Marion’s hand in marriage.

The Sheriff and his two incompetent assistants, bearing a passing resemblance to Derrick and Rodney, were outwitted by Robin and his Merry Men, who took back the money nefariously gained from the Sheriff of Tattershall’s implementation of Cart Parking fees.

The Ferocious Lions with Derek and Rodney EMN-180219-080049001

There was more than a whiff of hot air as the Merry Men celebrated in the woods - thanks to Friar Tuckshop’s world famous bean stew!

The Sheriff ensured all roads to the archery tournament were blocked and Robin and his now not so Merry Men were forced to travel through the Haunted Woods, where they were frightened by their own Shadow and ferocious Lions!

In the end, love and balloon sales conquer all!

Robin successfully thwarts the Sheriff’s plans and wins the tournament.

Derek and Rodney EMN-180219-080112001

Baron Blatherwick’s balloon sales mean he can pay the Sheriff back, but the Lions chase him away and the money is thrown back into the Baron’s hands.

With this money, the Baron is able to provide Marion and Robin with a splendid wedding and, with the balance, buy the Cart Park land, rip out the parking machines so free parking is granted for all!

Robin and Marion were married and they all lived happily ever after.

The Lions and Leos are volunteers who enjoy making fools of themselves to entertain the community and to raise funds for charity.

Robin and Maid Marion EMN-180219-080122001

The performances ended with Lion President Pat (aka Big John) thanking everyone who had contributed in any way to the success of the panto, and, of course, the lovely appreciative audiences and anyone who has supported the Lions in any way.