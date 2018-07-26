Lions roar in to give help to little Olivia (3)

The family of brave tot Olivia Butler have said a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has played a part in raising funds for her.

Olivia, who is now three, was born with a severe life-limiting illness.

She requires round-the-clock care and treatment with her loving family leading the way.

Last week, representatives from all the local Lions Clubs in the area visited the family at their home near Woodhall Spa to hand over a cheque for £6,150.

In additona, a Go Fund Me Page has also raised funds.

A spokesman for the family said: “We’d like to thank the Lions and everyone who has donated.”

The money raised by the Lions will go towards the cost of a specially adapted people carrier and wheelchair for Olivia.

Apart from providing safe transport the new vehicle will now allow the family - dad Gary, mum Stacey, brother Harry and sister Evie - to go out together as a family.

The project was initiated by Horncastle Lions Club who very quickly realised the cost would make a large hole in the charity’s reserves.

As a result, they turned to the other clubs within the area for assistance.

The Boston, Coningsby and Tattershall, Louth, Mablethorpe, Skegness and Woodhall Spa Lions Clubs all willingly agreed to help.

Presenting the cheque to the family, President Phil Walter (Horncastle Lions) said: “This highlights what the Lions do.

“We were delighted to help.

“All the money we collect from the community at our various charitable events is put to work doing good as soon as possible.”

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organisation with 1.4 million members.

•For information go to www.lionsclubs.org.