Lions roar in to boost Horncastle school

Staff and students at Horncastle Primary School have said a big thank you to the Lions.
Headteacher Steve Bladon (left) is pictured above receiving a cheque from the Lions for £1,500.
The money will go towards re-development works at the nursery outdoor play area.
Mr Bladon said he was ‘thrilled’ to receive the cheque.
Meanwhile, the school has confirmed that to date, it has raised £783.38 for Save The Children thanks to a highly successful Reindeer Run and Christmas Jumper Day.
The PTA’s Christmas Fair raised £1,118.33. The event featured stalls and games. Mr Bladon thanked the organising committee and everyone who attended.
The fair was among a number of special end-of-term events which also featured a trip to the Kinema in the Woods and a nativity performance by Year 1 pupils at St Mary’s Church.