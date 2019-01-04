Lions roar in to boost Horncastle school

Staff and students at Horncastle Primary School have said a big thank you to the Lions.

Headteacher Steve Bladon (left) is pictured above receiving a cheque from the Lions for £1,500.

The money will go towards re-development works at the nursery outdoor play area.

Mr Bladon said he was ‘thrilled’ to receive the cheque.

Meanwhile, the school has confirmed that to date, it has raised £783.38 for Save The Children thanks to a highly successful Reindeer Run and Christmas Jumper Day.

The PTA’s Christmas Fair raised £1,118.33. The event featured stalls and games. Mr Bladon thanked the organising committee and everyone who attended.

The fair was among a number of special end-of-term events which also featured a trip to the Kinema in the Woods and a nativity performance by Year 1 pupils at St Mary’s Church.