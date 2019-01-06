Lions award for Tattershall school

Holy Trinity Primary School at Tattershall has been presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by Coningsby & Tattershall Lions club.

Lion President Wally Goldspink explained the certificate, signed by HRH The Countess of Wessex, patron of the Lions clubs of the British Isles, was in recognition of Outstanding Service to the Community.

Some of the things the school has taken part in are litter picking, collecting for food larders, singing in local homes for the elderly and at local events, and for many years distributing harvest produce to the elderly.